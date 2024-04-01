"This is gonna make me cry again" - WWE Universe reacts to major update on Roman Reigns' recovery from leukemia

The WWE Universe recently took to social media to react to a major update on Roman Reigns' recovery from leukemia.

Fans were heartbroken when Reigns announced in 2018 that he was diagnosed with leukemia once again, which forced him to vacate the Universal title before his triple-threat match against Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel. However, The Tribal Chief returned to television in 2019 and has been the face of the company since.

During his new Biography: WWE Legends documentary, Roman Reigns revealed that he caught leukemia at an early stage and he is still taking medications for it.

A fan took to X/Twitter to post about this revelation, which caught several other fans' attention and they started commenting on the post.

One fan wrote that they were feeling sad after learning that Reigns is still on medications.

Expand Tweet

A fan called out the people who believe Roman Reigns is lazy for showing up less on television.

Expand Tweet

One fan wrote that people do not know how difficult Reigns' career has been and they believe The Tribal Chief might retire sooner than expected.

Expand Tweet

A fan wrote that they believe The Head of the Table should retain his title against Cody Rhodes.

Expand Tweet

One fan wrote that they believe his condition is the reason why Reigns doesn't do meet-and-greets with fans anymore.

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote that people need to start appreciating Roman before he retires.

Expand Tweet

One fan was surprised to see that Reigns still shows up to wrestle despite his medications.

Expand Tweet

A fan wrote that they believed Roman Reigns deserves a standing ovation from fans whenever he drops his title.

Expand Tweet

Another fan was full of respect for Reigns and asked everyone to enjoy his career before he retired.

Expand Tweet

WWE CCO Triple H hyped up Roman Reigns' new documentary

Triple H recently took to X/Twitter to hype up the Roman Reigns documentary and wrote that he believed the entire landscape of World Wrestling Entertainment has been changed by The Tribal Chief's incredible reign as the Undisputed Universal Champion.

"The entire landscape of [WWE] and positioning of our business has changed as a result of [Roman Reigns'] almost unthinkable championship reign. He is once-in-a-generation. He might just be once-ever. Biography: WWE Legends featuring Roman Reigns airs tonight 9/8c @AETV #WWEonAE [Paul Heyman]," he wrote.

Some fans believe Roman Reigns' title reign is about to end against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL Night Two. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for their match at The Show of Shows.

Poll : Do you think Cody Rhodes will dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL? Absolutely! No Way! 0 votes View Discussion