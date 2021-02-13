"This is good TV" - Kurt Angle praises Alexa Bliss in The Fiend's absence

Kurt Angle recently praised a couple of WWE Superstars when it came to entertaining characters. He had some good words to say about Alexa Bliss and her work on RAW.

Alexa Bliss has attracted a lot of attention for her storyline with Bray Wyatt/The Fiend and Randy Orton. The Fiend was burned in flames as a result of Randy Orton's actions at WWE TLC 2020, and Alexa Bliss has carried the storyline on Wyatt's behalf since then. Kurt Angle has retired from in-ring action after WrestleMania 35. He turned down WWE's offer to return as Riddle's manager last year.

On the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show, the Hall of Famer pointed out that there are currently a lot of technically gifted Superstars in WWE, but the promotion needs some colorful characters as well. Speaking of wrestlers with specific gimmicks, Angle praised stars like Billie Kay and The Fiend. He implied that Billie Kay brings something different to the table in terms of her character. The Hall of Famer used Alexa Bliss as an example of why some characters are good for the business.

"What Alexa is doing right now that The Fiend is gone, this is good TV. A lot of fans may not like it, but they’re going to be drawn to it. It’s really different and it’s really cool."

Thank you! Everyone be sure to check out Episode 3 of @TheAnglePod at https://t.co/DTTHhtUK0I #TAP or where you can get podcasts. #itstrue https://t.co/iKRwIc4MZ7 — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) February 11, 2021

Kurt Angle added that WWE had slightly deviated from the storyline-based era of the past, and gimmicky characters can help a lot in terms of adding more depth to the product.

WWE segments featuring Alexa Bliss have gained a lot of views on YouTube, so it cannot be denied that there is a massive audience for more character-based storylines in the future.

Alexa Bliss costs Randy Orton a major match on RAW after Royal Rumble

Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss

On the fallout episode of RAW after the Royal Rumble, Alexa Bliss appeared during Randy Orton and Edge's main event match.

Bliss crossed paths with Orton before the bout took place. A black liquid was oozing from her mouth when she decided to distract The Viper towards the end of the main event. The surreal interruption cost Orton the entire match, as Edge lived up to his moniker of The Ultimate Opportunist and capitalized on the distraction to hit a Spear on Orton. As a result, Edge was able to score a pinfall victory over his long-time rival.

Alexa Bliss did not appear during this week's edition of RAW, as Randy Orton focused on his non-title match against Drew McIntyre.