"This guy can't get Roman out of his head" - Fans erupt after top WWE Superstar fires shots at The Tribal Chief 

Fans can't keep calm about a top WWE Superstar firing shots at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns ahead of Elimination Chamber 2024. The said performer is none other than WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, who didn't mince any words before poking fun at Reigns' part-time schedule.

Rollins has found himself getting involved in the ongoing storyline between The Tribal Chief, The Rock, and Cody Rhodes. There have been many rumors of a potential tag team match pitting Cody and The Messiah against Roman Reigns and The Brahma Bull on Night One of WrestleMania 40. However, there's nothing confirmed yet, and how things pan out remains to be seen.

Amid this, Seth Rollins, who's in Australia for Elimination Chamber 2024, where he will participate in The Grayson Waller Effect alongside Cody, recently took potshots at Reigns at the event's press conference. The World Heavyweight Champion referenced The Tribal Chief's relaxed schedule. As expected, his comments were quick to grab the attention of fans on social media.

Many Twitter users mentioned that Rollins must keep Reigns' name out of his mouth, while others agreed with his statement.

Check them out below:

Jonathan Coachman thinks Roman Reigns must lose his gold to Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 40

During his recent appearance on the Busted Open Radio, the former WWE broadcaster opened up about the possible outcome of Reigns vs. Cody at WrestleMania 40.

Coachman believes that since Cody's story has been running for close to two years now, it must culminate with him dethroning Roman Reigns.

“I say yes, he has to. There’s a lot of people that say, ‘Wins and losses don’t matter.’ I’ve said at times, ‘It’s all about the stories. Wins and losses don’t matter.’ For this story, and the fact that he came back in a redemption story, and you lead up for two full years? That’s a long time when you’re doing TV every single week. People talk about Hulkster back in the day and all those guys, they weren’t on TV every single week. So, to me, at some point, you’ve got to pay it off. And you pay it off at a big win.”

Considering just how much fan support The American Nightmare has at this point, there's a big chance he'll finally get to finish his story at The Show of Shows.

What did you make of Seth Rollins' brutal dig at Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

