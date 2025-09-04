"This guy is insane" - Logan Paul lashes out at 27-year WWE veteran following John Cena revelation

WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently lashed out at a 27-year veteran ahead of his major match against John Cena at the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. The veteran in question is Bruce Prichard.

Bruce Prichard is the current Executive Vice President and the Executive Director of Creative at World Wrestling Entertainment. Prichard started his career with WWE (then WWF) in 1987. His first stint lasted till 1991, but he came back to the company in 1992, and his second stint lasted till 2008. After being away from the Stamford-based promotion for a decade, the veteran returned in 2018 and has since been an extremely important part of the Triple H-led creative team.

Logan Paul recently had an interaction with Bruce Prichard before his match against John Cena at Clash in Paris. The Maverick uploaded his conversation with Prichard on his latest YouTube vlog. In the video, Paul got to know from someone that he was not headlining the show with Cena, which did not sit well with him.

After receiving the same response from Prichard, Logan called the 27-year WWE veteran insane.

"Am I headlining Clash in Paris? [Gets told he is second to last.] What I'm the second match? Second to last? Bro. This is almost worse than not being on the red jet. Me and John Cena are second last? [Bruce Prichard - Yeah!] This guy is insane," he said.

Check out his vlog below:

Logan Paul broke character to praise John Cena after WWE Clash in Paris

In the same vlog, Logan Paul broke his on-screen heel character to praise John Cena's GOAT status in the professional wrestling world. The Maverick highlighted that he had faced several top stars in different sports, and locking horns with Cena was like a "fever dream."

"I had a couple of days in Paris to digest the magnitude of the event that took place over the weekend. Still kind of just surreal that I got to go toe-to-toe with another GOAT. I mean, Floyd Mayweather, Roman Reigns, and now John Cena. What a fever dream. It just, I'm so grateful for the experience," he said.

It remains to be seen if John Cena's and Logan Paul's paths will cross again before the 17-time World Champion's WWE retirement at the end of this year.

