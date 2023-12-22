"This guy has not let that go" - Veteran comments on CM Punk's biggest enemy in wrestling

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently spoke about the animosity between WWE Superstar CM Punk and Ryback.

Punk walked out of WWE back in 2014. Since then, he has gone on record to diss Ryback for injuring him multiple times in the ring. In fact, The Big Guy mentioned that Punk's opinion of him directly impacted his run in the company. Since then, the former WWE star has taken every opportunity to blast The Best in the World on social media.

On a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan mentioned that Punk had antagonized the Big Guy back in the day. He felt that Ryback had not moved on from the insults, and so he uses every opportunity to get back at the former WWE Champion.

"This is what I think. Friend of the show, we both like Ryback. But that's what happens to Punk, who I don't know, if he is fragile, he does. I think that's what you get when you make an enemy out of somebody. And this guy has not let that go. He's still pi*sed." [From 2:38 - 3:00]

Disco Inferno feels CM Punk should wrestle Stone Cold Steve Austin

During another episode of the same podcast, former WCW wrestler Disco Inferno mentioned that he would like to see CM Punk vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 40.

He felt that Austin was getting older each year, and this was WWE's best opportunity to book the marquee matchup.

"I think they should do Punk vs. Austin because of Austin's age. He's not getting younger, he's gonna be a year older next WrestleMania. I think they should go there," Inferno said.

CM Punk has announced himself for the 2024 Royal Rumble and will be looking to complete his story by main-eventing WrestleMania 40.

What are your thoughts on the Punk-Ryback rivalry? Let us know in the comments section below.

