"This guy is miserable" - Bray Wyatt's booking criticized by former WWE writer (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Bray Wyatt must be “miserable” with the way he is being booked.

Wyatt’s The Fiend character has not appeared on television since he lost a Firefly Inferno match against Randy Orton at WWE TLC. The Wyatt vs. Orton storyline has continued in recent months on RAW, as Alexa Bliss has teased The Fiend's return.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo discussed Wyatt’s storyline in the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Writing With Russo. He said the man behind Wyatt's character, Windham Rotunda, is a creative person who values storytelling over his own finances.

“When I see a guy like Bray and what is just oozing out of him, I know this guy is miserable. And then, bro, you’ll have people say, ‘Yeah, well he’s making…’ No, bro, you don’t understand, when you’re a creative person it doesn’t matter what you’re making. You have that inside of you and it’s got to come out. So when I see guys like him, it breaks my heart, bro.”

Watch the video above to hear more of Vince Russo’s thoughts on the Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton storyline. He also discussed his own creative frustrations during his time working for TNA (now known as IMPACT Wrestling.)

Bray Wyatt’s WrestleMania 37 opponent will probably be Randy Orton

Bray Wyatt's The Fiend character has feuded with Randy Orton since November 2020

Bray Wyatt’s sidekick, Alexa Bliss, is scheduled to face Randy Orton in a one-on-one intergender match at Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. According to the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, the storyline is likely to lead to another match between The Fiend and Orton at WrestleMania 37.

This year, WrestleMania will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 10-11.

Meltzer also reported that WWE changed its original plans to book The Fiend vs. Orton at the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble. As of this writing, Bray Wyatt hasn't appeared on WWE programming in nearly three months.

