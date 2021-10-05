"This guy will never get over" – Vince Russo gives brutally honest verdict on RAW Superstar (Exclusive)

The latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW revolved around the much-hyped WWE Draft 2021 and, during the show, Vince Russo also spoke at length about the incoming talent on the Red brand.

The former WWE writer was honest with his assessment of Austin Theory and believed that the 24-year-old superstar would never get over on TV.

Russo didn't mince his words and was confident about his prediction regarding Theory's forthcoming run on the main roster.

Vince Russo also mentioned Ridge Holland, who was drafted to SmackDown, as another talent who might face difficulties after the Draft.

Russo explained that WWE's inability to utilize stars aptly could hurt the futures of all the new faces that have been introduced.

Russo also noted WWE's failure to make Keith Lee a credible name as a glaring example and felt it was time for the promotion to restructure its roster and 'cut some fat' off.

Here's what Vince Russo had to say:

"Let's be honest. I'm sitting here and watching this Draft, okay? Mark this down, October 4th, 2021, and you're hearing it from a professional. Bro, who is the guy that attacked Hardy? Never going to get over in his entire life. Ever. This guy will never get over. Ever! Bro, all I had to do was see a picture of Ridge Holland. This guy will never get over. Bro, if they can't get a guy that looks like the Bearcat over, how in god's name are they going to get Ridge Holland over? These guys are never going to get over. Ever. Mark my words. October 4th, 2021, so my point is Chris. You've got to start cutting some of the fat, man. You've got to start cutting some of the fat. Then you don't have that problem you're talking about, bro," Russo said.

They ain't drawing flies: Vince Russo is happy about a few RAW stars being drafted to SmackDown

Vince Russo has always been a detractor of the brand split and, on the most recent Legion of RAW, stated how it hindered WWE from gaining better TV ratings.

Russo was glad that he would not have to see a few stars on RAW anymore as he bluntly declared that almost half of WWE's wrestlers aren't legitimate draws.

Russo continued:

"You know what else you'd have, Chris? Ratings. Because what you're saying is the stars would be on both shows, not the Jabrons, and if the stars are on both shows, you're going to get ratings, bro. That's what you're going to get. I swear to god, bro. I was so happy that I would not have to see Carrillo and Garza anymore. I'll never have to see Ricochet; I was so happy, some of these guys that went over, I'd never, ever have to see again. I was so happy, but yet, if you watch SmackDown, you're going to see them on SmackDown. They ain't drawing flies, bro, half of these people," added Vince Russo.

Austin Theory was one of the many NXT stars involved in the Draft as the superstar was assigned to the RAW brand.

Theory attacked Jeff Hardy on this week's RAW, and WWE could have some plans for the highly-rated star.

However, do you think he gets over in the long run? Let us know your opinions in the comments section, and don't miss out on the Legion of RAW episode featuring Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone.

