"This guy will never be over" -- Vince Russo rules out top heel as a potential success in WWE (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo made a bold prediction about Theory's future in the company.

The 25-year-old star was back in action on this week's RAW, where he competed in the main event. He locked horns with Dolph Ziggler in an impressive singles match and picked up a huge win to make his presence known on the red brand.

On the latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo discussed the current heels on the roster. While talking about Theory, he said that Vince McMahon's chosen favorite would "never be over" with the crowd.

"I am going to tell you right now, this guy will never be over. I said it way back then and I am saying it again now. You know what I see when I see Theory? It’s like they cloned a professional wrestler. This is a clone, there are no insights."

Russo felt that Theory lacked emotions, and questioned his gimmick. He went on to discuss the rookie's connection with the audience, or lack thereof:

"There’s no feelings, there are no emotions, there is zero connections. He is like a cloned wrestler. Zero, there is no reason to have any time of connection whatsoever to this individual, zero. They you do the selfie at the end like that’s the gimmick?" [56:50 – 57:50]

Earlier in the video, Russo also talked about Bayley and insisted that the former women's champion needs to do better on television. He feels that Bayley screaming "idiots" isn't doing enough to establish her as a convincing heel.

Vince Russo notes why modern-day WWE lacks good characters

During the episode, Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone posed a question to Vince Russo. He asked why Vince McMahon was once behind popular gimmicks such as The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, and more but could never create such legendary on-screen characters again.

Russo responded by saying that the former WWE chairman mostly inherited these characters. While Russo agreed that The Undertaker was an original character in WWE, he credited Bruce Prichard for most of The Phenom's success.

Do you think Theory is the future of WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

