“This is high school stuff, man” - Vince Russo rips apart WWE SmackDown segment between two female stars (Exclusive)

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw a lot of buildup being done for the upcoming Evolution event. The show featured yet another altercation between former partners-turned-rivals Naomi and Jade Cargill. Naomi has been set on tormenting Cargill ever since she turned on her and took her out with her Money in Bank briefcase on this week's episode.

Cargill is set to challenge for the WWE Women's Title at Evolution, while Naomi is the Money in the Bank holder, meaning their paths are destined to collide. The two have been involved in a fierce rivalry ever since Cargill returned at Elimination Chamber and are set to face each other for the first time since Naomi became heel.

Talking about their backstage segment, Vince Russo said on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's BroDown that the entire segment looked very out of sequence. He said Naomi's briefcase shot was pretty weak, and her laugh following it made the whole segment seem like 'high school stuff'.

"Obviously, they shot this before the show because they just had the in ring and Jade goes to Trish. Oh, so you just became the number one. Like you you could tell it was out of sequence, but that wasn't even the problem with this. Then Naomi comes and gives her this weak case shot that Jade Cargill goes down like a ton of bricks selling the back of her head. Naomi's doing the fake laugh. And I'm like, bro, this is high school stuff, man," Russo said. [24:50 onwards]

Naomi and Jade Cargill are now set to face each other at WWE Evolution in a No Holds Barred match. The rest of the card for the PLE promises to be an exciting affair, with the top prize of the women's division of all three brands on the line, alongside the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles as well.

