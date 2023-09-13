"This is horrendous lol," "Why does it look AI generated?" - Fans react to Vince McMahon's TKO profile photo

Fans are having a field day over Vince McMahon's new profile photo on TKO.

WWE and UFC officially merged to form TKO Group Holdings yesterday. A custom TKO title belt was unveiled to celebrate the momentous occasion.

Vince McMahon, Triple H, and many other notable names were present during the bell-ringing event at the New York Stock Exchange. Now, McMahon's official profile photo on TKO has been revealed, and the picture is currently making the rounds on Twitter.

Judging by fans' reactions, they aren't too fond of the picture. Check out the photo in question and a bunch of reactions to the same:

Fans' reactions to Vince's new render on TKO

Vince McMahon debuted his new look earlier this year

Mr.McMahon has been sporting a mustache for some time now. His new look garnered tons of reactions from fans when it was revealed for the first time months ago.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell had quite an interesting take on the same on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk.

"To him, to grow a mustache, I'm thinking, he must be watching this show, and he's jealous. That's what he's doing. He's like, 'I'm going to catch that damn Dutch anyway, I'm going to grow mine, and I'm going to dye mine!' See, mine is not dyed, as you can tell. But look, my hair is pretty dark; I don't understand that. It is what it is," said Mantell. [From 01:32 - 01:50]

Mr. McMahon made his surprise return to WWE on January 10, 2023. He had announced his retirement about six months before he came back.

His retirement was hands down the biggest wrestling story of the year. McMahon is now the Executive Chairman of WWE's parent company, TKO Group Holdings.

What are your honest thoughts on Vince McMahon's brand-new profile photo on TKO? Sound off in the comments below!

