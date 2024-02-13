“This is why I don’t like Cody Rhodes..”- WWE veteran explains reason for not liking RAW superstar (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes has been the talk of the wrestling world after winning his second Royal Rumble in a row. He has since chosen to challenge Roman Reigns for his title at WrestleMania despite it initially seeming like he might make way for The Rock. Despite being the fan’s number-one choice to be the challenger to Reigns, Rhodes has seemingly been unable to win over Vince Russo.

The American Nightmare addressed his confrontation with The Tribal Chief and The People’s champion at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference. An emotional Cody thanked the fans for their support and sent a warning to The Great One before being interrupted by Seth Rollins, who offered Rhodes support in his battle against Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline.

However, Vince Russo was not impressed with the segment and said the way the rumble winner talks is not relatable to the average person. He even went on to compare him to broadcaster Dave LaGreca. He made these comments on the recent Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW episode. You can read his comments and watch the full podcast below.

“This is why I don’t like Cody Rhodes. Who are you talking to, man? ‘The Levity in my candor’, who are you relating to besides Dave LaGreca, who are you relating to.. who relates to that?” [35:55 - 36:15]

Fans are excited to see the story unfold between Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and The Rock. But only time will what the promotion has planned on the Road to WrestleMania.

What did you think of Cody’s Promo? Let us know in the comments section below!

Please give credit to Legion of RAW if you use any quotes from the article with a transcription credit to Sportskeeda.

Glenn Jacobs (fka Kane) shares his reaction to WWE being sold. Check out his comments below.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE