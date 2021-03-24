"This is just a complete cluster" - Bobby Lashley's storyline with Drew McIntyre criticized by former WWE writer (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes more should have been done at WWE Fastlane to build toward Bobby Lashley’s upcoming match against Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre is set to challenge Lashley for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37 on April 10. WWE announced the title match one week before Sunday’s WWE Fastlane event, where McIntyre defeated Sheamus in a 19-minute No Holds Barred match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Writing With Russo before WWE Fastlane, Russo questioned why McIntyre vs. Sheamus did not have any WrestleMania implications.

It had been rumored before the pay-per-view that the winner would go on to challenge Lashley at WrestleMania. However, that rumor was dismissed when WWE announced McIntyre as the next challenger.

"This is just a complete cluster. I mean, Chris [Writing With Russo host Dr. Chris Featherstone], I don’t even know. How is it allowed? How is it acceptable? I mean, bro, at least they should’ve figured out a way. Make Lashley the special guest referee. I mean, something, but you beat Sheamus going into the pay-per-view, Lashley’s not on the card. This to me is just… It’s almost like they don’t care about Fastlane.

"Bro, isn’t Fastlane the first pay-per-view on Peacock [American streaming service]? So you would think there would be a bit of a concern. I guess not, bro, I guess they’re just looking ahead to WrestleMania at this point and maybe Fastlane doesn’t really matter."

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre: The story so far

Bobby Lashley has promised to give a title opportunity to anyone who takes out his rival.

The rivalry between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre began at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in February. Lashley attacked McIntyre after the Scot retained his WWE Championship in an Elimination Chamber match.

Moments later, The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the WWE Championship from McIntyre.

One week later, Lashley defeated The Miz on RAW to become the new WWE Champion. WWE has since announced that the Hurt Business member will defend his title against McIntyre at WrestleMania 37.

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre is expected to be the main event on the first night of WrestleMania 37. However, many WWE Superstars and fans are calling for Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair to headline the event instead.

