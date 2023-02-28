"This is just how lazy they are" - Wrestling veteran says Austin Theory should visit John Cena's ex-girlfriend to build up their match (Exclusive)

John Cena is set to make his grand return to WWE on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Despite no official announcement, he will likely face Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo explained how WWE should book the Theory vs. Cena feud. He further slammed the creative team for being "lazy."

According to Russo, Theory should've visited Cena's ex-girlfriend, coaches, and friends in Boston in the lead-up to next week's show. This would give purpose to the rivalry between the two men.

"Bro, all you had to do and this is just how lazy they are, it's exactly what you said, Chris. At least do this, 'John Cena is going to be in Boston next week, I'm going to be in Boston this week' and you know, you go in to the school, the coaches, the old friends, the old girlfriend," said Russo. [1:04:00 - 1:04:41]

Vince Russo further criticized the build-up to the rumored John Cena vs. Austin Theory match at WrestleMania 39

During the same edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo criticized the build-up to the potential match between John Cena and Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39.

The veteran suggested that the current United States Champion needed more momentum on his side heading into this year's mega show in Hollywood. Russo said:

"Bro, keep in mind, we're 33 days away. Think of the matches that were on the card tonight. You're 33 days away which means four RAW shows. Evidently you're going with Austin Theory and John Cena. Austin Theory was on vacation tonight? It's not important to put him on this show? There's four shows left bro. You're gonna build this guy for Cena and here's how you build him. Don't put him on the show."

Expect Cena and Theory to finally cross paths on next week's episode of RAW in Boston, MA.

