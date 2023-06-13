"This kind of bullsh*t needs to stop"- Former WWE Superstar lashes out over Jeff Hardy being harassed by fans at airport

Former WWE Superstar Zack Ryder (aka Matt Cardona) weighed in on the unfortunate incident of AEW star Jeff Hardy being harassed by fans at an airport.

The upsetting viral video featured Hardy going out of his way to sign tons of merchandise for fans. Former RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss was also the subject of a similar incident at an airport a few months ago. When WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio was approached to do the same, he declined.

Surprisingly, this is the first time an AEW talent has been captured on tape being harassed by fans. Additionally, The Charismatic Enigma remained silent during that short span out of kindness, and several noted that he autographed over 20 different photos and pieces of merch.

Matt Cardona aggressively shared his opinion on the matter and lashed out at the fans for taking advantage of Jeff Hardy's patience:

"Jeff is the man. He’s way too nice. This kind of bullsh*t needs to stop…but it won’t," tweeted Cardona.

Matt Cardona's response to Hardy being harassed by fans.

You can check out the former WWE star's uncensored tweet here.

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross sneaked up on Jeff Hardy with a chair at his concert

Amid the recent turn of events with Hardy, former NXT Champion Karrion Kross chose to attend the AEW star's concert and teased attacking him with a chair. Instead of striking Hardy, however, The Doom Walker chose to embrace him.

Karrion Kross recently uploaded a video on Twitter of Jeff Hardy playing onstage before sneaking up on him. Furthermore, the WWE Superstar added the lyrics to one of Hardy's tracks, "Another Me," demonstrating that he enjoys the AEW star's music.

Check out the video below:

Karrion Kross ⏳ @realKILLERkross



Another problem I don't need today



Another choice is what I want to choose



Equal we are when time we lose



Another series is what I want to playAnother problem I don't need todayAnother choice is what I want to chooseEqual we are when time we lose Another series is what I want to play Another problem I don't need todayAnother choice is what I want to chooseEqual we are when time we lose💀😉 https://t.co/xaHQQMAYyl

At AEW Double or Nothing 2023, the Charismatic Enigma officially returned to the wrestling ring alongside his brother Matt Hardy and HOOK in a trios contest against Ethan Page and The Gunns. A lot of fans were overjoyed to see one of their favorite players back in action.

What are your thoughts on Cardona supporting Hardy? Sound off in the comments section below.

