"This is my last real run," says former WWE United States Champion

A former WWE United States Champion claimed that he was having his last "real run" before the Royal Rumble nearly two weeks ago. He was not alluding to his pro wrestling career, but to something that he should have been done with years ago.

Logan Paul returned to the ring at the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match as the No. 30 entrant. Paul was among the final three, along with John Cena and Jey Uso. He was eliminated by Cena, but it was "Main Event" Jey who booked his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 41 by eliminating The Cenation Leader.

In a post on his official YouTube channel, The Maverick uploaded his latest vlog shot before the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The video initially featured him and his fiancee, Nina Agdal. They were talking about 'Frat Parties' and how they would be in one after the event in Indianapolis.

Agdal, who was born and raised in Denmark, didn't know what a 'Frat Party' was, so the WWE Superstar explained everything to her. Paul even acknowledged that they were too old to be in one, claiming that it would be his last "real run" at such parties.

"We'll be the oldest people there, which is why we're going because I'm almost turning 30, babe. This is my last real run. This is all I got left in me and so I'm going to send it," Paul said. [0:58 - 1:07]

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal went to a 'Frat Party' organized by Nick Nayersina in Indianapolis. Before becoming a YouTuber and WWE Superstar, Paul went to Ohio University.

Logan Paul blames non-WWE star for his loss at the Royal Rumble

As noted above, Logan Paul was in the top three of this year's Royal Rumble match. Paul had high hopes to win it all but was eliminated by John Cena. However, he's not blaming Cena, but rather popular streamer Kai Cenat.

"After I got eliminated, I don’t hear any voices. ... I look up and there is Kai Cenat. He’s chirping at me. I just got thrown out of the Rumble. I don’t need this energy. I basically blame the entire loss on him. We just started going at it," Paul said on Impaulsive. [H/T - Fightful]

With IShowSpeed getting physical in the ring, it will be interesting to see if Logan Paul takes on Kai Cenat in the future.

