"This is make-believe BS" - WWE veteran furious with CM Punk and Cody Rhodes for tearing up in the ring (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about CM Punk and Cody Rhodes choking up on RAW this week.

CM Punk cut an emotional promo on the latest edition of RAW, announcing that he had torn his triceps during the Royal Rumble match and would miss WrestleMania 40 in all probability. Later, Cody walked out and got emotional over his Royal Rumble win this past Saturday.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo stated he was tired of stars crying every single week on the red brand. He recalled it was Seth Rollins tearing up last week during his injury announcement, and then CM Punk got teary-eyed this week, followed by The American Nightmare as well, during his promo.

"I'm getting a little tired of every freaking male wrestler crying in the ring. Like seriously? When I talk about the marks that made it to the ring, this is what I'm talking about. He's crying, Cody's crying, guys get over it bro. This is make-believe BS."

The veteran continued that genuine athletes sometimes break down during press conferences, but this was happening every week on RAW.

"Once in a while, you will see an athlete break down in a press conference, once in a while. Guys are crying every freaking week on RAW. Punk's crying, and then Cody comes back later on, and he's choking up. My God." [From 5:00 onwards]

You can watch the full show here:

With CM Punk missing WrestleMania in all probability, Seth Rollins walked out to the ring to confront Cody this week. He congratulated The American Nightmare for winning back-to-back Rumble matches and then made the case for Rhodes to challenge him at 'Mania instead of Roman Reigns.

It will be interesting to see how WWE navigates through these injuries to set up some blockbuster matches at The Show of Shows.

