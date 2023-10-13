"This man beat the Undertaker clean," "Never thought I'd see the day" - Fans erupt after released WWE star returns for top promotion

There's always a euphoric feeling when someone makes an unexpected appearance in wrestling, with former WWE star Vladimir Kozlov being the latest to do so. He recently showed up in IMPACT Wrestling after months of absence.

For those unaware, Oleg Prudius, known as Vladimir Kozlov during his time in WWE, is a 17-year veteran of the wrestling business. He worked for the global juggernaut from 2006-2011 with limited success. Though he once defeated The Undertaker cleanly on an episode of SmackDown in February 2009, his momentum soon fizzled out, and he was pushed down the card.

Earlier this year, Kozlov had a reunion with his former tag team partner, Santino Marella, in IMPACT Wrestling. Now, on the latest episode of the show, Vladimir Kozlov made another unexpected appearance, assisting Dirty Dango to win a five-way match.

Vince McMahon wanted Vladimir Kozlov to end The Undertaker's streak in WWE

Earlier this year, in an interview with BT Sports, The Undertaker recalled how Vince McMahon had a few names in mind who could end his WrestleMania streak. The Phenom added that one of those names was none other than Kozlov during the early stages of his career, which, however, didn't materialize.

"There were a few people that he wanted to break the streak. [Vladamir] Kozlov," Taker began. "It was early on."

The Undertaker's mammoth streak was eventually ended by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30, much to the shock of fans. A few years later, at WrestleMania 33, The Deadman was taken down again, this time by Roman Reigns.

What do you make of Oleg Prudius' IMPACT Wrestling appearance? Do you see him returning to WWE anytime down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

