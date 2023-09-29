"This man knew what he was doing" - Cody Rhodes' naughty interaction with wife Brandi has fans convinced WWE is set to sign another AEW star

WWE fans recently took to Twitter as they are convinced that the company is set to sign another AEW star after Cody Rhodes' naughty interaction with his wife, Brandi Rhodes, on the social media platform.

World Wrestling Entertainment recently signed AEW megastar Jade Cargill. Who made a huge name for herself in the pro wrestling business as she became the longest-reigning TBS Champion in the history of the company. She recently teased her much-awaited debut in the Stamford-based promotion.

Brandi Rhodes recently took to Twitter to post a photo of herself:

"I read on here that I lost my looks after my pregnancy. And you know, they're right. I went from fine as hell to fine af. Ah, what are you gonna do?"

Cody Rhodes was quick to notice her post and quoted it with a fire emoji and a GIF of AEW's Ricky Starks, which made the fans go wild in the replies as they think WWE is about to sign him as well.

Most of the comments were about fans being convinced that The American Nightmare dropped a major hint at the Stamford-based promotion's next signing.

You can check out a screenshot of the reactions below:

Screenshot of the fans' Twitter reactions.

Jade Cargill said Cody Rhodes was a big reason why she signed with WWE

In a recent interview with David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide on The Masked Man Show, Jade Cargill said that she has seen Cody Rhodes as a stellar athlete and what signing with WWE did for him.

"He was top three, and not third. He is a phenomenal man. I've seen what the business did for him, I've seen him be the stellar athlete that he is. I didn't see any difference for myself. He was one of the guys that led me to a great decision," said Cargill.

Some fans believe that Jade Cargill might show up during this week's episode of SmackDown. Let's see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for her.

Do you think Cody Rhodes dropped a major hint at WWE's next signing? Let us know in the comments section below.

