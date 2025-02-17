"This might be the last time you ever get that opportunity" - WWE Hall of Famer suggests Jey Uso do one major thing before facing Gunther

WWE Superstar Jey Uso challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. Hall of Famer Rikishi recently suggested his son a major thing ahead of his clash.

For those unaware, Jey Uso won this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match and got the opportunity to either face Cody Rhodes or Gunther for the world title at WrestleMania 41. On last week's WWE RAW, The Yeet Master chose The Ring General, and they are now set to clash for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

During a recent edition of his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, The Samoan Stinker noted that his son, Jey Uso, was an elite performer but also mentioned that Gunther's in-ring abilities were second to none.

The WWE Hall of Famer also suggested The Yeet Master studied The Ring General's movements and strengths inside the squared circle ahead of their clash.

"He's got to study some tapes of Gunther. I mean this is a Super Bowl man. No doubt Jey is an athlete. No doubt Jey is charismatic, he's a performer. He's an entertainer, but then when you look across the ring, you see this amateur wrestler that can do it all. He can beat you, he can dish out the pain. He's also athletic. So, Jey has to do his homework. You know, really gotta lock in on the movements and the strong points of Gunther," he said. [From 35:34 - 36:14]

Rikishi added that he wanted the two stars to enjoy working with each other at The Show of Shows because they might not get this opportunity ever again.

"I pray that these guys here when they do get to WrestleMania, they are healthy, their mind is set, stress-free. And just enjoy the moment because this might be the last time you ever get that opportunity," he added. [From 37:14 - 37:31]

Check out the podcast below:

Tommy Dreamer wants WWE to book a gimmick match between Jey Uso and Gunther

During a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark, Tommy Dreamer said that he wanted WWE to book a possible Hell in a Cell match between Jey Uso and Gunther at WrestleMania 41.

Dreamer also mentioned that a gimmick match could seemingly stack the cards against Jey, and fans might root for him more.

"Do they dare make this a Hell in a Cell (match) to main event WrestleMania? I want this match to be a gimmick match because I've already seen it. I don't need a stipulation because it's, 'Hey, I win the world title.' You have to stack the odds against Jey so, so much to get the people to, again, 'We love him, we want to see him win, we want this match to be unpredictable.' Do you put Gunther in a Hell in a Cell?" Dreamer said.

It remains to be seen if Jey Uso will finally become a world champion at WWE WrestleMania 41.

