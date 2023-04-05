"This would never work in the United States" - Details on legend's reaction to watching Gunther wrestle (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently recalled watching Gunther perform in Germany many years ago, thinking his "stiff style" may not work in the United States.

The Intercontinental Champion made his way to WWE in 2019 after working on the independent circuit for more than a decade. Upon signing with the company, fans believed he would have to tone down his in-ring work and adopt a safer style.

However, a few years down the line, Gunther has not only kept his hard-hitting style intact but has found tremendous success as well. His WrestleMania 39 match against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre for the Intercontinental Championship was another brutal affair, with all three performers executing painful-looking strikes.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter recalled watching Gunther perform in Germany. The veteran journalist explained that though he was mighty impressed with the 35-year-old's work, he didn't think his "stiff" style would be accepted in the USA.

"I met him many, many years ago in wXw in Germany, and I was super impressed with him. But I said this would never work in the United States; it's too stiff," said Bill Apter. (6:45 - 6:56)

Brock Lesnar is looking forward to facing Gunther

WWE teased a massive dream match between Brock Lesnar and The Ring General at Royal Rumble when the two came face-to-face during the Men's Rumble Match. Though they were rumored to collide at WrestleMania 39, it was later scrapped.

In an interview ahead of WrestleMania 39, Lesnar was asked if he was interested in facing Gunther in WWE. The Beast Incarnate replied in the affirmative but made it clear he doesn't pick his opponents on his own. He explained that even the idea of facing Omos was proposed to him by the creative team.

"I do," Lesnar said. "I don't really care [about specific opponents]. It [facing Omos at WrestleMania 39] was just proposed. I don't make the calls around here, so it's just one of those things. When this was proposed to me, I liked it because I liked the challenge and I liked the match-up."

It's safe to say that whenever Gunther and Lesnar clash in WWE, it's sure to bring the house down as fans are eagerly awaiting to see them battle it out.

