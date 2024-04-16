"This is the new era?" - WWE veteran slams Triple H's booking of former world champion on RAW (Exclusive)

WWE has embarked upon a new era under the guidance of Triple H. While fans have welcomed the change with open arms, Vince Russo has not been impressed with some of The Game's booking decisions. The wrestling veteran listed Drew McIntyre and CM Punk's creative directions as one of the problems with RAW.

McIntyre and Punk have been embroiled in a feud over the last few weeks. The Second City Saint attacked the Scotsman after his World Heavyweight Championship victory at WrestleMania 40. This led Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on the 38-year-old.

Punk also cost Drew McIntyre an opportunity to go after Priest's gold on last week's RAW as he distracted the former World Heavyweight Champion when he was on the cusp of winning the number one contenders match. However, there was very little build-up to the program this week on RAW, which did not sit well with Vince Russo.

Here's what the former WWE head writer had to say on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

"You could’ve had McIntyre all week telling CM Punk he better show his face up to the building. All you had to do was figure out a creative way for Punk to best him again. No CM Punk. Drew had a two-second promo in the back. Like what? This is the new era?" [From 26:30 onwards]

CM Punk is seemingly still far away from being medically cleared to compete. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre's current WWE contract will reportedly expire in a few weeks. If a recent report is accurate, both sides haven't reached an agreement yet.

