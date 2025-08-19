"This was the one" - Former WWE champion reflects on defining segment with Roman Reigns

Former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is one of the most popular performers on the roster. A major star recently commented on a definitive backstage segment that featured him alongside The Tribal Chief.The trajectory of Sami Zayn's WWE career skyrocketed after he joined The Bloodline. The Underdog from the Underground shared several memorable moments with the stable before he hit the Head of the Table with a chair at Royal Rumble 2023 and reunited with Kevin Owens. He has since feuded with top stars and has been an integral part of WWE programming.Earlier today, Sami Zayn quoted an X/Twitter post reflecting on an old backstage segment featuring him and Roman Reigns from when the two were members of The Bloodline. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion noted that it was this segment that set things in motion for him.&quot;This was the one that really set things in motion,&quot; he wrote.You can check out Sami Zayn's X/Twitter post below:While Sami Zayn recently started a feud with Solo Sikoa for the WWE United States Championship, Roman Reigns is going up against The Vision, led by his longtime rival Seth Rollins. It will be interesting to see if Reigns and Zayn cross paths in the future.Popular WWE Superstar comments on potentially teaming up with Roman ReignsDuring a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, real-life Bloodline member Jacob Fatu was asked about his take on potentially teaming up with the OTC.The Samoan Werewolf said that he had not thought about it before, but was intrigued by the idea. The 33-year-old noted that it would be a special moment for him. Fatu also pointed out that he needed some help in his ongoing rivalry with MFT.&quot;You know, we just split. But I never even thought about that. But man, bro, that man, that do sound good. Obviously, your boy needs some help right now. I mean, I never thought about that, man, but it will be good. Once again, this comes, it’s the family, baby. Yeah, I mean, that would be a special moment for me,&quot; he said.Jacob Fatu debuted on WWE programming in June 2024 after Solo Sikoa had taken over the leadership of The Bloodline in Roman Reigns' absence. Reigns and Fatu did share the ring a few times following the OTC's return, but never competed in a singles bout.