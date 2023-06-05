"This one is up there" - WWE Universe divided over Randy Orton's best RKO of all-time

Former WWE Champion Randy Orton is one of the greatest to have entered the squared circle and create his legacy. However, the most destructive three-letter finisher, RKO, is something that wrestling fans have been awe-struck for years.

The Viper has not shown mercy to anyone from hitting RKO, including legendary names. The list includes the likes of Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Triple H, CM Punk, The Undertaker, and many more.

In his 20-year career in the Stamford-based company, Orton has converted multiple maneuvers from other WWE Superstars into his finisher. Well, an RKO on former WWE star Evan Bourne and current world heavyweight champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins leads the table in being the best of all time.

On the July 12th, 2010, episode of Monday Night RAW, Evan attempted to deliver Air Bourne (shooting press), but it backfired. The Viper caught his opponent in mid-air to strike a spectacularly vicious RKO, which turned everyone's attention.

Cut to 2015 at WrestleMania 31, Seth Rollins suffered the same wrath of the Legend Killer when he tried a finisher on Orton. The Visionary thought he had Orton by his neck before hitting the stomp, but The Viper caught him from out of nowhere with one of the most jaw-dropping RKOs ever.

WWE @WWE In honor of the 20-year anniversary of the first RKO, look back at the 20 BEST ones from @RandyOrton In honor of the 20-year anniversary of the first RKO, look back at the 20 BEST ones from @RandyOrton! https://t.co/yoi02rknnu

WWE fans found themselves in a debate to choose their best RKO of all time, causing chaos on social media.

Check out the fan reactions below:

Some wrestling fans imagined that Randy Orton delivering the StompRKO was a better one because it had more impact, given the stage was WrestleMania.

Eric @Warhawk614 @WrestleClips The step up stomp counter into the rko was 100 times better @WrestleClips The step up stomp counter into the rko was 100 times better

Meanwhile, other WWE fans believe that The Viper's three-letter finisher on Evan Bourne was the greatest as they jokingly said it disappeared him from the company.

Whooshman @Wh00sh87 @WrestleClips Evan Bourne really disappeared in wwe after that too lol @WrestleClips Evan Bourne really disappeared in wwe after that too lol

Dan Perez @dperez0322 @WrestleClips It is the best. Especially when they show the replay from the right side of Bourne @WrestleClips It is the best. Especially when they show the replay from the right side of Bourne

Jinder Mahal stated Randy Orton is his favorite challenger to work with in WWE

Randy Orton's selflessness in handing the World Championship to Jinder Mahal at Backlash 2017 was debatable.

After spending most of his career as an enhancement star for WWE, the moment Jinder pinned The Viper, it sent shockwaves across the pro-wrestling globe.

During an interview, Mahal was asked who his favorite WWE opponent was. The 14-time World Champion was recognized as the Modern Day Maharaja's favorite person to work with. According to Mahal, having a terrible match with Orton is impossible.

"Randy Orton. He's just super knowledgable, so relaxed, no stress. Randy you can't have a bad match with. He's the most gifted athlete I've ever been in the ring with," Mahal said.

Zachary Peralez @PeralezZachary 1 Year Ago Randy Orton had his last Match before he got sidelined due to injury hopefully it’s not his last Match. And a Year since The Usos became Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions and The Bloodline all had gold. #SmackDown 1 Year Ago Randy Orton had his last Match before he got sidelined due to injury hopefully it’s not his last Match. And a Year since The Usos became Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions and The Bloodline all had gold. #SmackDown https://t.co/cmABWtwACV

The Viper has been on a hiatus since losing the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship alongside Matt Riddle to The Usos, followed by an attack by The Bloodline.

Following a back injury, the doctors reportedly suggested Randy Orton to stay away from in-ring action. Only time will tell if and when the WWE fans will witness the former World Champion's return to the ring.

What's your favorite RKO of all time? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes