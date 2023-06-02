Randy Orton done with WWE? Exploring what The Viper is up to 

Randy Orton's WWE future is still up in the air. Several rumors and suspicions surround when he will return to the Stamford-based promotion, and some even question whether this is still a possibility. From the looks of it, The Viper's time in the sport may be limited.

Fans last saw Randy Orton on the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown. He teamed up with Matt Riddle against The Usos in hopes of becoming the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. RK-Bro not only lost but also suffered a post-match attack by The Bloodline. It was later announced that Orton suffered a back injury and had to undergo surgery.

As of the moment, Randy Orton is not officially done with WWE just yet. However, updates regarding his health point out that it may only be a matter of time. In the latest update by his father and WWE Hall of Famer, Bob Orton Jr., doctors are advising The Viper to stay away from in-ring action. Still, the superstar is persistent.

"He's training, so we'll see what happens; I don't know. If he feels like he's ready to go back, I think he might, but again he's pretty well taken care of. I don't think he need [sic] to. And I think the doctors have told him not to. But Randy will do what Randy wants to do."

Despite the unfortunate update, it was recently reported that The Apex Predator might return soon. As per Ringside News, he might come back this summer or before the year ends.

How long did Randy Orton plan on wrestling before officially retiring?

Watching well-loved legends of the sport officially hang their boots is always a bittersweet moment. However, knowing that they retired on their own terms makes the acceptance much easier. Unfortunately, that may not be possible for the 14-time World Champion.

Before his injury, Randy Orton revealed that he planned on wrestling for at least 10 to 12 more years. Once his body can't take regular beating anymore, he planned on showing up for special events like what The Undertaker did in the past.

“I love what I’m doing. I love what I’m doing in the ring. I would love to do it for a much longer time. 10 more years, 12 more years. I’d like to be like ‘Taker and when I get to the point where my body’s like okay maybe not every week, like I’d love to [do] SummerSlam, WrestleMania, like come and have that big match,”

In-ring performer or not, fans are eagerly awaiting Orton's eventual return to WWE. For now, his health is a topic that definitely comes first.

