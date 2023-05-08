"This would be a perfect little feud" - Fans want Carlito to face top champion after his surprise return at WWE Backlash

At Backlash 2023, Carlito made his return to WWE during Damian Priest's match against Bad Bunny.

The former United States Champion teamed up with The Latino World Order to take out The Judgment Day. Following his return, fans have now expressed their interest in a potential feud between Carlito and Austin Theory.

Patrick The Heel @patricktheheel I wouldn’t mind.



Could play a bit on the John Cena history as well. I wouldn’t mind. Could play a bit on the John Cena history as well. https://t.co/Q2De5GLPRr

The Puerto Rican star is a former United States Champion. He also feuded with John Cena back in the day, a man whom Theory defeated at WrestleMania 39. Taking to Twitter, a large portion of fans revealed that they wouldn't mind seeing Carlito and Theory cross paths.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

Storm @xLord_Stormx @patricktheheel I don’t say this a lot but you kinda cooking with this one @patricktheheel I don’t say this a lot but you kinda cooking with this one https://t.co/E1lh8G0Ge3

Ciaran H - excel_excel @CiaranAnimator @patricktheheel Saw Carlito in Dublin in December and all I could think was 'dude is in WWE shape' @patricktheheel Saw Carlito in Dublin in December and all I could think was 'dude is in WWE shape'

Chris Vetter @ChrisVetter73 @patricktheheel This would be a perfect little feud. Even if Carlito is only in for a few dates, give me this match! @patricktheheel This would be a perfect little feud. Even if Carlito is only in for a few dates, give me this match!

The Opinionator @TrolliePollie97 Patrick The Heel @patricktheheel I wouldn’t mind.



Could play a bit on the John Cena history as well. I wouldn’t mind. Could play a bit on the John Cena history as well. https://t.co/Q2De5GLPRr This would be a great feud for both of them. I would have Carlito win the title at the end. Then we can get to the real story. Carlito vs. LA Knight. twitter.com/patricktheheel… This would be a great feud for both of them. I would have Carlito win the title at the end. Then we can get to the real story. Carlito vs. LA Knight. twitter.com/patricktheheel…

Over the last couple of years, Carlito has made a few sporadic appearances in WWE. In 2021, he entered the Royal Rumble Match before being eliminated by Elias.

He then teamed up with Jeff Hardy on RAW for a victory over Elias and Jaxson Ryker. This was his first match in RAW after 10 years.

WWE veteran Shelton Benjamin and Chris Masters sent heartfelt messages to Carlito after his return

WWE veteran Shelton Benjamin took to Twitter to reflect on his Triple Threat Match against Carlito and John Morrison.

The three men collided at the Vengeance 2006 premium live event (fka pay-per-view). The match is regarded as a classic. Benjamin wrote:

"We stole shows as effortlessly and consistent [sic] @Litocolon279 @TheRealMorrison @RealMelina. This ppv match wasn't even close to our best triple threats on the live events."

Chris Masters, meanwhile, is a former tag team partner of the 44-year-old. Taking to Twitter, Masters penned down an emotional message to reflect on his former tag team partner's return. Masters wrote:

"I’ve literally watched @Litocolon279 comeback from last night about 50 times. So happy he had that moment considering his comeback at the Rumble had no live crowd. Honestly, I didn’t even realize how fired up I’d be about another man’s return."

Since departing WWE, Carlito has appeared in various promotions, most notably under World Wrestling Council. He has also been competing on the independent circuit across promotions including World Class Revolution, Pro Wrestling Experience, and more.

Would you like to see Carlito face Austin Theory in a feud over the United States Championship? Sound off in the comment section

