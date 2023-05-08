10-time champion reflects on fiery rivalry with Carlito and former WWE Superstar after 17 years

Wrestling veteran Shelton Benjamin recently reflected on an incredible Triple Threat match against Carlito and former WWE Superstar John Morrison from 2006.

Benjamin debuted for the promotion in 2002 and has bagged several accolades over the years. It includes being a three-time 24/7 Champion, three-time Intercontinental Champion, one-time United States Champion, and a three-time WWE Tag Team Champion.

At Vengeance 2006, Benjamin faced Morrison and Carlito in a Triple Threat match. In a classic encounter akin to the three stars' abilities, they put on some high-flying action.

Reflecting on the match on Twitter, Benjamin commented that the three men effortlessly and consistently stole shows. However, he added that the concerned match wasn't even close to their best Triple Threat matches that took place during live events.

"We stole shows as effortlessly and consistent [sic] @Litocolon279 @TheRealMorrison @RealMelina. This ppv match wasn't even close to our best triple threats on the live events," Benjamin wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Chris Masters penned down a heartfelt message to Carlito following his WWE Backlash return

Carlito stunned the WWE Universe by returning during the San Juan Street Fight between Damian Priest and Bad Bunny at Backlash.

Chris Masters, his former tag team partner in WWE, was overjoyed that the Puerto Rican star had returned. Masters was really pleased for his friend, who drew a massive ovation from the audience.

Following Carlito's return, Masters wrote that he watched the video of his friend's return 50 times and that he was happy for the veteran star.

"I've literally watched @Litocolon279 comeback from last night about 50 times. So happy he had that moment considering his comeback at the Rumble had no live crowd. Honestly, I didn't even realize how fired up I'd be about another man's return," he wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Chris Masters @ChrisAdonis

So happy he had that moment considering his comeback at the Rumble had no live crowd.

I've literally watched @Litocolon279 comeback from last night about 50 times.So happy he had that moment considering his comeback at the Rumble had no live crowd.Honestly,I didn't even realize how fired up I'd be about another man's return🤣.

The 44-year-old previously stated that he was open to wrestling anywhere before returning during Backlash. It remains to be seen if he will return full-time following the massive ovation he got from the crowd.

What did you think of Shelton Benjamin's tweet? Sound off in the comments section below.

