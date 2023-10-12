Nia Jax has delivered a message to a WWE Superstar after their match this past Monday on RAW.

The Irresistible Force made her shocking return to the company on the September 11 edition of RAW. Rhea Ripley was defending her Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez, and the challenger was in control of the match. Jax showed up and planted Rodriguez with a Samoan Drop outside the ring and then attacked the champion after she emerged victorious.

Raquel Rodriguez and Nia Jax squared off on this week's edition of RAW. The match ended in disqualification as Rhea Ripley interfered and attacked Jax. Shayna Baszler also got involved in the action and leveled Ripley with a knee to the face.

During the match, Rodriguez connected with a Powerbomb on Jax, and her face humorously left an imprint on Jax's gear. Nia took to social media to poke fun at the 32-year-old, claiming that the ghost of Rodriguez had been imprinted on her gear.

"It’s spooky season…the ghost 👻 of Raquel is imprinted on my gear!!!! 😤😤😤😤 this Rude A** B*tch!!" she posted.

Bill Apter believes Jade Cargill should confront Nia Jax in WWE

Jade Cargill was signed by WWE last month, and the company has gone out of its way to hype her arrival.

Cargill appeared during the Kickoff Show for Fastlane and shook Triple H's hand. She also appeared on last night's episode of WWE NXT and was greeted by Shawn Michaels in the parking lot.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter stated that he would like to see a rivalry between Cargill and Jax on WWE television. The legendary journalist added that Jade Cargill could be the first star to slam Nia Jax, and it would make a great first impression to fans.

"She (Jade Cargill) could be the first lady to slam Nia Jax to make a really big impact because she's got that whole muscle-building thing going on, that power. And Nia Jax is destroying everybody, so if they want to bring her fairly quickly, that would be a hell of a thing," said Bill Apter. [0:30 - 0:58]

Jax has captured the RAW Women's Championship once in her career and has won the Women's Tag Team Championship twice. It would be fascinating to see who would emerge victorious in a title match between Ripley and Jax down the line.

