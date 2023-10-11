Did WWE reveal what brand Jade Cargill will be on? Exploring interesting moment from NXT

WWE NXT aired the biggest show in the brand's illustrious history just last night. Numerous massive stars from wrestling's past and present appeared, including The Undertaker, Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, John Cena, Asuka, Shotzi, Ilja Dragunov, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, Tiffany Stratton, and Carmelo Hayes, among others.

Notably, the show featured the second in-person appearance from former AEW star Jade Cargill. The one-time TBS Champion climbed out of a vehicle to massive applause from the audience and met with Shawn Michaels.

Many fans have wondered if this means Jade has officially signed with the NXT brand. For those wondering, this was not an official confirmation of her joining the white & gold brand. Instead, this replicates something she had already done just a few days ago.

Jade's first appearance in WWE came at Fastlane 2023. She arrived at the building and was seen talking to Triple H, similar to the scenario with The Heartbreak Kid. After both brief appearances, Cargill was not seen again throughout the remainder of the program.

It was recently revealed that Jade is traveling to both RAW and SmackDown. With her appearances at Fastlane and NXT, while also being hyped up on the two bigger shows, WWE is likely teasing her until an official debut takes place. The WWE Universe is eagerly waiting for Jade to drop the announcement regarding the brand where she will make her debut and showcase her brilliant physique with a blend of excellent in-ring skills.

Another former AEW star appeared on WWE NXT

As noted, Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill both appeared on the NXT program. Both stars have ties with All Elite Wrestling, even having held gold in the promotion before jumping ship to greener pastures.

However, the pair were not the only former AEW talents to appear on NXT. Brian Pillman Jr. has also been teased to debut on NXT with a series of vignettes. While he has yet to appear in the arena, his latest vignette finally told more of his story.

The second-generation star talked about his father being a legend before taking an unexpected left turn. He began tearing down his relationship with his late father, or lack thereof, even noting that he never wanted to get into wrestling. However, the sport is in his blood, and he is now in WWE despite his prior wishes.

Pillman Jr. then went as far as to re-brand himself. Instead of being known as Brian Pillman Jr., or even Brian Pillman, he will instead take the surname King. According to reports, his name in WWE will be Lexis King.

