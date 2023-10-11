WWE star reveals new wrestling name on NXT: History and more explored

There are often some big changes required for a WWE Superstar when he joins the company. One big change is a different in-ring name. Huge superstars like AJ Styles, Sting, and Ric Flair are some of the massive names in the industry, but still, a name change was required. The same could be said for the newly-signed phenom Jade Cargill.

For many second and third-generation wrestlers, a name change is a way to separate that performer from their famous family. One recent star that has appeared in vignettes on NXT is Brian Pillman Jr.

During the latest vignette on NXT, he mentioned that he would not be going by his famous father's name. Instead, he disclosed that he would be using the last name of the man who raised him, that is, King.

His entire ring name was not mentioned, but it was rumored that he would be going by the name of Lexis King. The first name was a tribute to his sister, Alexis, who passed away in a car accident. The last name was a tribute to the man who raised him and married his mother after Pillman Sr.'s passing.

A famous name could help or hurt a WWE Superstar

In the past few years, NXT has seen many second-, third-, and even fourth-generation stars join the ranks. Solo Sikoa was one of the more notable names. Instead of going by Uso like his older brothers, Jimmy and Jey, Solo was given a different name.

Brooks Jensen, the son of former WWE Superstar Bull Buchanan, competes alongside Josh Briggs. Bron Breakker, the son of Rick Steiner, does not use his famous family's surname.

The same was done for Simone Johnson, The Rock's daughter, who goes by Ava. On the same episode of NXT, Paul Heyman was seen backstage talking with Ava.

One star who utilizes her father's name and many aspects of his presentation is Charlotte Flair. For Pillman Jr., however, the vignette was a great explanation for his name change.

Since he barely knew his father, Pillman Jr. claimed that fans knew more about him than he did. He also tried to stay away from the wrestling industry, even excelling in football and lacrosse while also earning a college degree.

Despite those achievements, Pillman Jr. felt the tight grip of his father's legacy on his own life. He made his way to WWE following his father's footsteps but wants to take his frustration out on the rest of the NXT roster. When he does so, he will be forging his own legacy as a WWE performer.

Are you excited to see Brian Pillman Jr. in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!