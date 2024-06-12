"This segment was Dynamite" - WWE legend reacts as Cody Rhodes subtly references AEW

A WWE Hall of Famer recently took to social media to react to Cody Rhodes' subtle AEW reference on the latest edition of NXT. The name in question is Bully Ray.

During this week's episode of the developmental brand, The American Nightmare appeared to make a huge announcement regarding the next challenger for Trick Williams' NXT Championship. The Undisputed WWE Champion announced that a 25-man Battle Royal will be held next Tuesday to determine the number one contender for the NXT Title.

Following this, the 38-year-old was featured in a backstage segment where he wished luck to his former AEW colleague Shawn Spears for next week's Battle Royal. However, the duo was interrupted by two former AEW stars, Ethan Page and Lexis King, after which Cody Rhodes subtly referenced Tony Khan's company when he said, "Seems like you guys are in a good place!"

This segment was later uploaded by the Stamford-based promotion on X (Twitter), which caught Bully Ray's attention. The legendary wrestler reacted to the video with another AEW reference.

"This segment was dynamite," he wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Bill Apter opens up about Cody Rhodes' WWE NXT announcement

After announcing a 25-man Battle Royal to determine the number one contender for the NXT Championship, Cody Rhodes revealed that other locker rooms might also participate in next week's match.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter gave his views on Rhodes' announcement and claimed that WWE might have forged a relationship with TNA. The veteran also stated that crossover matches between the Stamford-based promotion and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling will gain momentum.

"He [Cody Rhodes] did say that there will probably be people from other locker rooms here. So that makes me think that they may be moving forward with not just WWE and RAW, but with TNA. I have a feeling that this crossover is going to gain momentum. You know, recently, TNA let go of a lot of people, and they are restructuring their entire organization. TKO may be doing this thing of, 'I don't know why your company? WWE never really crossed over with other promotions. Why aren't we doing this?' It's a different mentality!" he said.

It will be interesting to see which TNA star features in the 25-man Battle Royal on next week's episode of NXT.

