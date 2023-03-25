"This Smells of Betrayal" - WWE fans predict former Universal Champion will backstab Sami Zayn after a heartfelt friendship gesture on SmackDown

WWE Universe has its own theories after Kevin Owens unveiled a unique t-shirt for Sami Zayn on the latest episode of SmackDown. Fans believe that Owens will betray his best friend Sami after taking down The Usos at WrestleMania.

The Prizefighter hosted a special edition of The KO Show this week on SmackDown, with the former Intercontinental Champion as his special guest.

Owens revealed a special Wrestle-Zayn-ia t-shirt in honor of his best friend during the segment.

However, The Usos attacked them from behind while Sami and KO hugged and hit Zayn with a 1D before Owens chased them away with a steel chair.

WWE fans took to Twitter to share that Kevin Owens would double-cross Sami Zayn after WrestleMania 39 because it's in his nature.

Check out the fan reactions below:

Some fans have asserted that Sami should not trust KO because he will turn on him.

However, some WWE fans believe that Sami has come full circle, from receiving an "Honorary Uce" t-shirt to a "Wrestle-Zayn-ia" one.

Kevin and Sami's tag team is a lot of fun to watch because the two men have a lot of chemistry. We'll have to see if this is enough to beat The Usos at WrestleMania.

Do you think KO will play dirty with his best friend, Sami Zayn, at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

