"This sounds so dumb" - Roman Reigns' new planned nickname leaves WWE fans furious

The WWE Universe doesn't seem too thrilled over Roman Reigns' reported new nickname. Reigns might be given the new nickname of "Tribal Chief One" or "OTC1" following his return to WWE TV.
It's been several months now since Reigns last appeared on WWE TV. The OTC lost a Triple Threat match to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41 Night 1, as Paul Heyman betrayed him and CM Punk in a huge shocker. He then suffered an attack at the hands of Bron Breakker and Rollins on the RAW following 'Mania, with Punk also being targeted.
According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning a return for Roman Reigns, and the veteran is reportedly set to receive a new nickname. The report didn't sit well with most of the fans, as can be seen below:
Roman Reigns still has a lot left to do before he retires
Many fans have speculated over the years about Reigns' potential retirement in the future. In late 2024, The OTC spoke with Sports Illustrated and said he still has a lot left to do in the business.
"Sometimes, no matter what you do, you just wake up and you're sore and your body hurts. Sometimes on those days, I tell you, 'Man, what's going on here? Everything's good; maybe we could stop? But there's just so much meat left on the bone. There's so much to the performances that I'm learning. Not only about myself but the performance in general—how to manipulate them and how to get better at them."
Fans are now anxiously waiting for Roman Reigns' return to WWE TV. Reigns would want nothing but to put Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker down for good after what transpired a few months ago. He is bound to get a massive pop from fans when he finally appears on WWE TV again.
