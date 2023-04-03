"This is so special" - 29-year-old WWE Superstar reacts to her first WrestleMania match tonight

A WWE Superstar will compete in her first match on the main card of WrestleMania tonight in Los Angeles.

Sonya Deville has been a part of WWE since 2015 but has only competed in matches relegated to the Kickoff Show at previous WrestleMania events. However, that will change tonight as Deville will be competing in the Women's Showcase Fatal Four-Way Tag Team match alongside Chelsea Green.

Deville and Green will battle Natalya and Shotzi, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, and Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler tonight in the Fatal Four-Way match.

Before tonight's show, a fan sent a message to Deville noting that it was her first on the main card of The Show of Shows. Sonya took to Twitter to react to the message.

"Wowwww this is so special 🙌," tweeted Sonya Deville.

The WWE Universe reacts to Sonya Deville's first WrestleMania match

Sonya Deville has had an interesting run on the main roster thus far, and fans are excited for her first main card WrestleMania appearance tonight.

Deville started as a participant in Tough Enough in 2015 before spending time in NXT. She arrived on the main roster in 2017 alongside Mandy Rose and former Superstar Paige (Saraya) in a group known as Absolution.

Sonya has yet to capture a title in the promotion but served as an authority figure on SmackDown until recently. Deville bonded with Chelsea Green over their disdain for Adam Pearce and will team up tonight at the biggest show of the year.

The WWE Universe reacted positively to Sonya's excitement ahead of her first WrestleMania appearance and wished her well in the Women's Showcase match tonight.

Chelsea Green appeared to be forming a tag team with Carmella, but The Princess of Staten Island will not be a part of the match tonight. It will be interesting to see if Sonya Deville can also pick up her first victory at The Grandest Stage of Them All tonight.

Would you like to see Deville and Green win the Women's Showcase match tonight? Sound off in the comments section below.

