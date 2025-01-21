"This is a spoiler," "Break hearts for sure" - Mixed reactions pour in as John Cena's major rival set to compete at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

John Cena's WWE farewell tour has begun, and The Cenation Leader has announced his entry in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble match. Fans have shared mixed reactions to the news upon finding out the betting odds for the bout after Roman Reigns confirmed his participation.

Earlier this month, John Cena announced his entry into the 30-man match, which would be the final time he would participate in the annual contest. The betting odds are in favor of The Cenation Leader, as Royal Rumble will be the first pitstop in his retirement tour, and he's expected to go out with a bang.

Recently, the updated odds were revealed on Sky Bet, which indicate that Roman Reigns is slowly gaining momentum and has already reached the second spot. The WWE Universe had mixed reactions to the development. Some believed John Cena should win the gimmick match, and others felt if he emerged victorious, the number of appearances might reduce and the underdog story wouldn't happen.

"I think Cena will not win and will break hearts for sure," one fan wrote.

"Roman wins the Rumble 2025. This is not a prediction this is a spoiler," another fan posted.

While many believe the Road to WrestleMania 41 for John Cena wouldn't be easy, others think he could tie a few legendary records on his way out as an in-ring performer.

"Cena will get a huge pop if he eliminates Roman and wins. Whoever he chooses to face. This run will be legendary. Let Cena go out with a bang," one fan wrote.

"Of Course, John Cena Wins the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41," another fan wrote.

Cena and Reigns are longtime adversaries, having battled each other in multiple matches.

John Cena is open to acting with major WWE rival following a full-time run

John Cena has a list full of rivals in the Stamford-based promotion, as he was the company's poster boy for over a decade. However, CM Punk was arguably one of his most fierce opponents. Together, they changed the landscape of the company when they feuded between 2011 and 2012.

In an exclusive interview with Collider, the 16-time World Champion said he would be down to act with The Second City Saint after finishing up his career as an active performer.

“I think the viewing public probably would get a kick out of (…) Usually, in the action-comedy space, it’s kind of oil and water, or two comedy styles that combat each other, and I don’t want to say ‘combat,’ but I think people would dig me and CM Punk together," Cena said. [H/T: Collider]

It'll be interesting to see what transpires at WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

