"This is war" - Rhea Ripley hits back at 33-year-old SmackDown Superstar regarding a personal message on the phone

Rhea Ripley is enjoying her time at the top of the women's division as the Women's World Champion. Two days ago, she beat Raquel Rodriguez in a grueling match to retain her championship. Ripley has shifted her attention to a fellow Australian SmackDown Superstar because of a message he received.

Rhea Ripley and Grayson Waller are two of the top Australian Superstars in the WWE today. While Ripley has the Women's World Championship and the Judgment Day to boast about, Waller is in the midst of a run to remember on the main roster.

Although Waller has squared off in a handful of matches since arriving on SmackDown, his talk show, the Grayson Waller Effect, has been the highlight of his run so far. The segment has seen many stars appear only to be asked hard-hitting questions. Most recently, Cody Rhodes announced the return of Jey Uso on Waller's talk show.

Some time ago, Grayson Waller took to Twitter to share a conversation he had. The screenshot of the message shows the sender calling Waller her favorite Australian. To gloat, the 33-year-old SmackDown Superstar posted the message and it caught the eye of Mami. Ripley replied to Waller saying,

"This is war."

Whom did Rhea Ripley pay tribute to at Payback?

At Payback, Rhea Ripley made two appearances. She was first seen interfering in the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match when Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defended their Titles against Damian Priest and Finn Balor. She helped her team win the Titles when she speared Kevin Owens through the barricade.

Later in the night, Ripley beat Raquel Rodriguez to retain her Women's World Championship. During her match, Mami paid tribute to WWE Hall Of Famer Chyna with her attire. Her tribute caught the eye of many fans who praised her for it but she hit back at one fan who took a shot at her.

