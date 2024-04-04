"This whole run has really kind of rejuvenated him" - The Rock has never been bigger than he is now, says ex-WWE writer

The Rock has returned to WWE in a brand-new avatar, targeting Cody Rhodes as the latter prepares to possibly finish his story. Meanwhile, former head writer Brian Gewirtz has addressed The Great One's current run in the company and praised his recent work.

Rocky returned to his old stomping grounds with a terrifying new attitude and became The Final Boss of WWE. Outside the ring, he also joined the board of TKO Group Holdings. The Hollywood megastar is now set to compete in the main event of WrestleMania XL Night One, where he and Roman Reigns will battle Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins.

Speaking to ESPN, Brian Gewirtz highlighted how The Final Boss' heel run in WWE had "rejuvenated" him.

"This whole run has really kind of rejuvenated him. He is not physically and mentally capable of ever being on autopilot. But there was kind of like this safe zone in the babyface space that is fun and fan-pleasing but isn't the edgiest of things you can do in a ring with a microphone. Not to the point of bloodying up the number one babyface in WWE and threatening his mother and dog."

The global juggernaut's former head writer further explained how The Rock's inclusion in TKO's Board of Directors had influenced his on-screen work.

"It's like he's never been bigger than he is now," Gewirtz added. "He's part of the board. He just kind of carries a certain weight as opposed to when he came back earlier when he was at a great level, but not this. That's why The Final Boss feels so organic because it not only is the TKO's literal final boss, but just the weight of Dwayne Johnson in 2024. It just feels important." [H/T - ESPN]

Gewirtz has reportedly been representing Rocky on WWE's creative team since the latter's comeback. The duo also works closely outside the Stamford-based promotion.

The Rock will reportedly go on a hiatus from WWE after WrestleMania XL

The Rock made a shocking return to WWE in January 2024, resulting in a high-profile feud heading into WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. However, many are now wondering what The People's Champion would do after the event.

Last month, PWInsider reported that the casting call for The Rock's upcoming movie, The Smashing Machine, was underway and he would most likely take a hiatus from pro wrestling after 'Mania.

ESPN provided an update on the situation, suggesting that The Final Boss will indeed take a break from World Wrestling Entertainment after WrestleMania XL. Will the Hollywood megastar change the landscape of the company at The Show of Shows before stepping away for a while? Only time will tell.

