"This whole thing is so ridiculous" - Wrestling veteran unsure about major aspect of WWE Draft involving Brock Lesnar (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the "free agent" status of some superstars, including Brock Lesnar, after the draft.

This week concluded the second night of the draft, which saw the top stars of RAW, SmackDown, and even NXT find their new places on the main roster. However, some stars were tagged as free agents and would be free to appear on both shows.

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo questioned what "free agent" actually meant. The former writer could not make sense of how WWE would feature these stars on either RAW or SmackDown. He mentioned that the only aspect of the draft that he liked was that it would give an opportunity to newer talent to show and prove their mettle in an otherwise stale product.

"I would love somebody to explain that. This whole thing is so ridiculous. The only reason why I'm happy about the draft is because I don't have to see a lot of the people I've been seeing and hating for the last year. At least I get some new blood on the show. Give people a chance, let's see what they can do. That's the only reason. Outside of that bro, the whole idea of it is stupid and ridiculous." [9:32 - 10:04]

Who are the free agents after the WWE Draft?

Triple H kicked off Night Two of the draft this week, and after six rounds, the WWE Universe now has two brand-new rosters. These lineups will be in effect from the RAW after Backlash.

However, some stars were designated as free agents. The biggest name among them was Brock Lesnar. Hunter announced that Lesnar had renegotiated his contract and was free to appear on either brand he chose.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Brock Lesnar will remain a free agent and can appear on both shows Brock Lesnar will remain a free agent and can appear on both shows 👀 https://t.co/r2JLaXYOpP

Some more free agents announced last week on SmackDown were Omos, Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, and Von Wagner. This Monday Night the likes of Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Baron Corbin, Elias, and Xyon Quinn were added to the list.

