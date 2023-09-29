"This is my WrestleMania" - Top WWE star gained confidence after walking past The Undertaker backstage

Performing at WrestleMania is always a priority for WWE stars, and main eventing is the ultimate goal for most, with Becky Lynch being amongst the few who have achieved that feat. The Man recently opened up about the historic night at WrestleMania 35 and her thoughts leading up to the show.

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey headlined the 35th edition of WrestleMania, marking the first time WWE featured women in the main event. It was undeniably a massive occasion, and it was natural for the performers involved to get nervous before the match.

Big Time Becks spoke to Chris Van Vliet and recalled how she processed what would happen in the days leading up to WrestleMania. The Irish star envisioned standing tall with both women's titles and admitted she had doubts about her preparations.

"Yeah, I think several times. I think the week before, I was like, oh no, oh, gosh, oh, I like the gravity of what we were about to do like, what it meant, what it meant for the business, what it meant, you know, just culturally and the fact that this predominantly male-dominated industry was now for the first time being main evented by three women and that I was going to be the one standing at the end holding two titles. Like, am I ready for this? What preparation needs to be done? Did I do it or not? You know, all of these things go through your head."

Lynch revealed that she walked into the MetLife Stadium and realized, after going past The Undertaker, the event's magnitude and that she had to enjoy every second.

Becky gained some confidence from being in the presence of The Deadman and other greats backstage. She knew she belonged in the final match of the evening and had to make it all count:

"I remember when the day came just rocking up to the building like walking past Undertaker going, yeah, this is my WrestleMania. So, I do think I really tried to enjoy it as much as I could on the day. Though, when it came to like midnight, and we were about to go out, the nerves then hit."

Did Becky Lynch know she had lighting in a bottle with 'The Man' gimmick in WWE?

While the 36-year-old has portrayed different characters in WWE, including one she even hates, Becky Lynch's star power multiplied after she was christened 'The Man.'

Lynch seemingly reached megastar status after coining the moniker, and as noted by Chris Van Vliet, WWE has sold a lot of merchandise around her nickname. Did the superstar herself predict 'The Man' to get so massively popular with the crowd?

She actually did:

I think I did. Yeah, yeah, you could feel it, like you could sense that upswell around it, like okay, this is cool. This is a movement almost, you know, people are getting behind this, and so it's very cool. Very cool."

