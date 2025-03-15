  • home icon
  • "This is not wrestling," says Vince Russo after WWE SmackDown (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Mar 15, 2025 07:01 GMT
Some stills from WWE SmackDown this week (Images via WWE.com).
WWE SmackDown this week featured a couple of wrestling matches. The show kicked off with a six-man tag team match. The end of the night saw a major heel team beat #DIY for their tag team titles.

During a recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo said he wasn't a fan of WWE SmackDown because it focused on wrestling matches rather than characters and storylines.

"This is not wrestling. There are no characters. There are no stories. It's not wrestling without characters and stories. It's wrestling matches, but it's not wrestling. I am not a fan of this. I'm not gonna sit here and say, 'Oh, I love this.' I used to, Obviously I spent a great amount of my life in it. Yeah, this is not wrestling. This is not wrestling. These are wrestling matches."
He continued:

"They've gone to the well now three weeks in a row. This is the new formula: have a swerve at the end, let the first two hours and 50 minutes be absolute dog cr*p. But then, at the end, we're gonna have IYO SKY upset Rhea Ripley. Then we're gonna have Roman Reigns come out. Then we're gonna have the Street Profits. Mac, this is how lame they are." [From 23:56 onwards]
Speaking of Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman confirmed the YTC's appearance for next week. It remains to be seen if Roman will address his attack on Seth Rollins and CM Punk the next time he appears on WWE SmackDown.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

