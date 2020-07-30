Three big matches announced for next week's NXT

Things are heating up on the road to NXT TakeOver: XXX. With several title pictures coming into focus, three big matches were announced for next week's NXT. Rhea Ripley will face Dakota Kai for the right to challenge Io Shirai at TakeOver XXX while matches with implications for both the NXT Tag Team titles and the North American Championship will also take place.

A new Undisputed Era on NXT?

The NXT tag team title match announced for next week involves multi-time Champions the Undisputed Era. After dispatching of Ever Rise, Imperium's Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner attempted to call this era "their NXT."

As shown throughout the night, however, the members of The Undisputed Era were not handling their losing streak very well. After getting a pep talk from Kyle O'Reilly, the group took to the ring to attack the current tag team Champs.

Also during this week's show, Dakota Kai walked away from her tag team match to open the show. As she was being interviewed backstage by McKenzie Mitchell, the Leader of Team Kick was interrupted by Rhea Ripley after Kai declared she was going after Shirai and the NXT Women's title.

The last of the three matches announced for next week involve the ongoing series of triple threat matches to qualify for the NXT Noreth American Championship Ladder Match at TakeOver: XXX. After Dexter Lumis picked up a spot by defeating both Finn Balor and Timothy Thatcher this week, the three Superstars in next week's match were also revealed.

Oney Lorcan will face Damian Priest and a debuting Ridge Holland in order to grab a spot in the ladder match. Will the debuting Holland make his first match in NXT worth it? Will Lorcan shock people with an upset win or will Priest finally make his infamy a reality?