Three major WWE championships expected to change hands at SummerSlam 

By Robert Lentini
Published Jul 28, 2025 22:49 GMT
Rhodes and Punk will be competing in title matches at SummerSlam. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Rhodes and Punk will be competing in title matches at SummerSlam. [Image credits: WWE.com]

There are several title matches set for this weekend at WWE SummerSlam, and a few new champions could be crowned. It was reported earlier today that the World Heavyweight Championship match between Gunther and CM Punk is scheduled to be the main event of Night One of this year's The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Ad

Jade Cargill is currently favored among fans to defeat Tiffany Stratton to capture the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam. Cody Rhodes is also the favorite to beat John Cena to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The American Nightmare won the King of the Ring Tournament earlier this year to earn another shot at The Cenation Leader. CM Punk is also a crowd favorite and is expected to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther at SummerSlam 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

This year's SummerSlam will take place over two nights and will air live from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Roman Reigns is not competing in a title match at the PLE but will be teaming up with Jey Uso to battle Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match.

Vince Russo claims CM Punk doesn't need to win at WWE SummerSlam

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently claimed that CM Punk did not need to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo suggested that making Punk the champion wouldn't accomplish anything. He noted that it was time to start pushing younger stars to the top of the card.

"I don't think a belt on CM Punk does anything. Again, man, they're marks for Punk. They're gonna sing along with Punk whether he has a belt or not. They've got to start elevating other people in this company. Everybody is in the 42-43-year-old-plus club, and we got to start handing this thing over, man." [From 16:07 onwards]
Ad

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

Gunther lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 but captured the title from The Yeet Master on the June 9 edition of RAW. It will be interesting to see if The Ring General can walk out of SummerSlam as the reigning champion.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications