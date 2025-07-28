Three major WWE championships expected to change hands at SummerSlam 

There are several title matches set for this weekend at WWE SummerSlam, and a few new champions could be crowned. It was reported earlier today that the World Heavyweight Championship match between Gunther and CM Punk is scheduled to be the main event of Night One of this year's The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Jade Cargill is currently favored among fans to defeat Tiffany Stratton to capture the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam. Cody Rhodes is also the favorite to beat John Cena to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The American Nightmare won the King of the Ring Tournament earlier this year to earn another shot at The Cenation Leader. CM Punk is also a crowd favorite and is expected to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther at SummerSlam 2025.

This year's SummerSlam will take place over two nights and will air live from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Roman Reigns is not competing in a title match at the PLE but will be teaming up with Jey Uso to battle Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match.

Vince Russo claims CM Punk doesn't need to win at WWE SummerSlam

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently claimed that CM Punk did not need to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo suggested that making Punk the champion wouldn't accomplish anything. He noted that it was time to start pushing younger stars to the top of the card.

"I don't think a belt on CM Punk does anything. Again, man, they're marks for Punk. They're gonna sing along with Punk whether he has a belt or not. They've got to start elevating other people in this company. Everybody is in the 42-43-year-old-plus club, and we got to start handing this thing over, man." [From 16:07 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Gunther lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 but captured the title from The Yeet Master on the June 9 edition of RAW. It will be interesting to see if The Ring General can walk out of SummerSlam as the reigning champion.

