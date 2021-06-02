Three more matches added to NXT TakeOver: In Your House match card

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House is right around the corner, and the event's card is starting to take shape. Earlier, a monumental Fatal Five-Way match was made official for the NXT Championship at the event.

Now, three matches were announced for the show following this week's episode of NXT.

On WWE's official Twitter account, a match pitting LA Knight against Cameron Grimes was confirmed for the upcoming TakeOver.

Grimes and Knight have been engaged in a heated rivalry over their shared goal to carry on Ted DiBiase's legacy.

Grimes had been feuding with The Million Dollar Man, but he eventually decided to align with the legend. However, Knight decided to insert himself into the storyline and even attacked the rich NXT superstar last week.

Grimes earned some revenge on the latest edition of the black and gold brand when he cost Knight his match against Jake Atlas. Shortly thereafter, WWE officially announced a bout between the two for the pay-per-view.

Two Women's division matches have been confirmed for NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Ember Moon and Raquel Gonzalez in WWE NXT

In addition to Grimes' match with Knight, two major matches have also been announced for WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House. First, Ember Moon will challenge Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women's Championship.

Gonzalez and her tag team partner Dakota Kai have been feuding with Moon and Shotzi Blackheart in recent weeks. After Kai attacked Moon this week, the former NXT Women's Champion challenged Gonzalez to a title match at the upcoming TakeOver event.

On this week's show, Xia Li officially challenged Martinez to a match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. She explained her wish to avenge her loss to Martinez in the 2017 Mae Young Classic.

"Mercedes Martinez, something I will never forget [is] how you tried to embarrass me," said Li. "Mae Young Classic, my first match ever, you tried to bring shame to my name and disgrace to my family. I feel sick when I watch this back. I’ve been waiting for this moment for four years. Now I am a true warrior, and you stand in the way of my destiny. Mercedes, at TakeOver, I will hurt you," said Xia Li.

Later in the show, Martinez responded and vowed to run through Li at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. Which impressive competitor will stand tall? Sound off in the comments below.

