"Three months pregnant" - Former WWE star opens up on what's next for her now; provides an update

After the huge number of releases between 2020 and 2022, several former WWE Superstars are now making their way outside the company. Two of the stars, Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay have found quite a bit of success outside WWE in IMPACT Wrestling, but the two are in the middle of a different part of their lives recently.

The two went to IMPACT Wrestling in 2021 after their release and soon enough were the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions. They defeated Decay to win the titles and defeated Decay again to retain them. However, at the March 5, 2022 IMPACT Sacrifice event, they lost to Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood. They requested their release from IMPACT Wrestling soon after on April 27, 2022.

On January 17, 2023, Lee welcomed her first child with Shawn Spears, Austin Jay Arnell.

In their recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, the former IIconics were asked about what was going on with their lives. Jessica McKay answered, talking about how Lee had just given birth earlier in the year.

"She just popped out her lovely little baby." (00:44 - 00:47)

She then provided an update about her own pregnancy, saying that she was three months pregnant at the moment. She went on to say that the two were just focusing on their lives at the moment and were excited about this new chapter.

"With child. Three months pregnant. I think we're just focusing on life now. This is a whole new chapter in our lives. We're super excited about it. So we're just enjoying ourselves right now." (00:53 - 1:06)

Multiple WWE Superstars have congratulated Jessica McKay fka Billie Kay on her pregnancy

Wrestlers flooded the comments section of Jessica McKay's announcement of her pregnancy on Instagram.

You can take a look at some of the comments just below.

WWE stars sent multiple messages on Instagram

We at Sportskeeda would like to congratulate Jessica McKay.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes