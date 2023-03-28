Throwback photo shows an 18-year-old Stacy Keibler sending a message to Bret Hart; Keibler reacts

WWE legend Stacy Keibler has reacted to a throwback picture from the 90s in which she can be seen supporting Bret Hart.

Keibler will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday, March 31, 2023. The 43-year-old former superstar is on cloud nine over the honor. She has been receiving tons of congratulatory messages on her official Twitter handle since the news broke.

A Twitter handle named 90s WWE recently shared an old photo from an episode of WCW Nitro in 1997. Here's an excerpt from her Wikipedia page that shared details about her appearance:

"Keibler began watching wrestling with her boyfriend at the time, Kris Cumberland. She can be seen in the crowd on an episode of Nitro in 1997 and the Starrcade 1998 pay-per-view before the television title match, dancing in an NWO Wolfpac T-shirt."

Stacy Keibler can be seen showing off a sign that reads "Thank you Bret" in the throwback picture. She noticed the throwback picture and sent a wholesome response to the same:

"It all started because I was a super fan ❤️"

How did fans react to Stacy Keibler's tweet?

Keibler was one of the most popular female stars in WWE back in the early 2000s. Fans reacted to her tweet with a bunch of heartfelt messages, some of which can be seen below:

Anthony Castellano @AnthonyAcastell @StacyKeibler Congratulations Stacy you deserved it. You were always one of my favorite to watch

Marc Chouen @MarcChouen @StacyKeibler Oh damn that's wild! And look at you now…in the Hall of Fame! Congratulations!

Keibler recently had a chat with People Magazine and had the following to say about her WWE Hall of Fame induction:

"I never thought I would be in the Hall of Fame, to be honest. I was completely shocked when I got the call. I had tears in my eyes. When she [WWE Representative] told me, I screamed, and tears were in my eyes, and I was completely overwhelmed with just gratefulness." [H/T People]

Stacy Keibler inducted her best friend Torrie Wilson into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019. On Friday, she will take her deserved spot in the Hall of Fame alongside Wilson. The Sportskeeda community congratulates Stacy Keibler for her WWE Hall of Fame induction.

