Thunder Rosa on reminiscing with The Lucha Brothers about Lucha Underground before her AEW debut

NWA World Women's Champion Thunder Rosa has revealed that she reminisced about the crazy and wild storylines of Lucha Underground with fellow Lucha Underground alumni's, now AEW wrestlers, The Lucha Brothers before her AEW debut earlier this month.

Thunder Rosa made her AEW debut in August, challenging current AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida to a championship match at AEW All Out. This subsequently led to an in-ring debut for Thunder Rosa on Dynamite several weeks later in a match against veteran wrestler Serena Deeb in which the NWA World Women's Champion came out victorious.

During a recent episode of the Talk is Jericho podcast, Thunder Rosa discussed, with host Chris Jericho, her experiences of working in the Lucha Underground promotion.

Thunder Rosa added that prior to her AEW debut she reminisced with Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix about the crazy storylines they used to participate in during the seasons of Lucha Underground.

Rosa was quick to praise how cinematic Lucha Underground and how much she learnt during her time there:

"It was very cinematic because you would have your vignette that will be linked into the match, so that's why I was so used to that because we would have producers and we'd have the writers: 'OK, this is story we're trying to tell, this is the match that is going to follow,' and it was like super extra, super out of this world. I was talking to Pentagon and Fenix, and I was like, 'do you guys remember all the stuff that you guys used to do when you were in Lucha Underground?' Everybody was like trying to outwork each other." (h/t Wrestling INC)

Thunder Rosa on the competitive nature of Lucha Underground

Continuing to discuss her time in Lucha Underground, Thunder Rosa stated that it was the competitive nature of the promotion that made it such a fun environment to work in.

The current NWA World Women's Champion revealed that everyone was trying to out work one and other:

"It was like such a competitive place to work, and I think that really made me be more competitive and be better, just really get to a point where if I wasn't ready, I need to be ready because all these guys, I mean they've been wrestling 15-20 years. They're stars in their own countries, and then they come here and I'm just like, 'hi guys. I've been wrestling for a year and a half. Hi.' I just learned so much. It was a lot of fun." (h/t Wrestling INC)

