Tickets sold out after 46-year-old WWE legend's return was announced to this week's SmackDown - Reports

This week's Friday Night SmackDown will be a total sell-out show after the company announced the return of the WWE legend.

The legend in question is John Cena, who will likely cut a promo on the upcoming episode of the blue show. The last time The Leader of Cenation appeared in front of the WWE Universe was at the O2 Arena during the Money in the Bank 2023.

In his brief appearance, Cena told the fans they would try to convince World Wrestling Entertainment to bring WrestleMania to London down the line. However, the 16-time World Champion was interrupted by Grayson Waller.

After a sneak attack from Waller, the former NXT star received an Attitude Adjustment to close the segment.

Since John Cena's return was announced for this week's SmackDown, the Stamford-based promotion sold out 8,608 tickets at the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA.

According to PWMania (via Wrestle Tix), there are only five seats unsold for the live event, with 635 available for resale, for an overall capacity of 8,613.

Ludwig Kaiser on facing John Cena at WWE Superstar Spectacle show

The multi-time World Champion is set to visit India for the Superstar Spectacle show at the G.M.C Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on September 8, 2023.

Cena would be wrestling in India for the first time as he is set to take on Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci with Seth Rollins on his side.

Ahead of the significant WWE show, Kaiser spoke to KhelNow and shared what it means to share the ring and opportunity with John Cena.

"Obviously, I mean John Cena is one of the absolute all-time greats. It is so very special to me to, you know, to get the opportunity to step on the battle against him," he said.

The Leader of Cenation has also been advertised to appear on Friday Night SmackDowns throughout September and October this year. It will be interesting to see Cena's longest WWE run since he became a part-timer.

What do you think of John Cena's massive return on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.