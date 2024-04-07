Tiffany Stratton addresses Mandy Rose comparisons (Exclusive)

Tiffany Stratton recently gave her opinion on WWE fans comparing her to fellow former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose.

Stratton joined WWE in 2021 after previously competing as a gymnast. Similarly, Rose was a fitness competitor before beginning her seven-year WWE run in 2015. Both women had limited wrestling experience before succeeding in WWE, often leading to comparisons between the two.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Stratton only had good things to say about Rose.

"Honestly, I think Mandy is amazing. I think all around she could wrestle, she could talk, she looked great. I think that is such an amazing comparison, and yeah, what an honor to be compared to Mandy Rose," Tiffany remarked. [3:00 – 3:14]

Tiffany Stratton reflects on her epic Elimination Chamber moment

On February 24, Tiffany Stratton faced Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Naomi, and Raquel Rodriguez in her first Elimination Chamber Match.

Stratton was pleased to hear the Australian fans support her throughout the 32-minute encounter.

She stated:

"Honestly, I feel like being called up from NXT, you're kind of unsure, 'Are the fans gonna like me? Are they gonna know me? Are they gonna recognize me?' So it just feels so amazing to see that I kind of won the crowd over, and to win it over in a completely different country was also just really reassuring for me." [1:17 – 1:38]

Although the Elimination Chamber is considered one of the toughest matches a WWE star can compete in, Stratton knew the experience would be fun.

"For the Chamber match, I don't know, there was really no way to truly prepare for it. You can watch all the film you want. I honestly just told myself, 'We're gonna have fun in this match. This is my first big PLE match. You're just gonna be in the moment and have fun.' And that's exactly what I did." [1:52 – 2:14]

In the same interview, Stratton revealed which WWE star she would like to face in the WrestleMania 41 main event next year.

What are your thoughts on Tiffany Stratton being compared to Mandy Rose? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

