Tiffany Stratton asks the WWE Universe a major question after her win over Trish Stratus at Evolution 2025

Tiffany Stratton asked the WWE Universe if she was the "GOAT" after defeating Trish Stratus at the Evolution Premium Live Event. Stratton retained the Women's Championship in an instant classic.

Ad

Stratton and Stratus teamed up in early 2025 at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. They defeated Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in a tag team match before Stratus stepped up as Stratton's challenger for Evolution.

On Instagram, Stratton shared a message after her emphatic win over Stratus, asking the WWE Universe if she could be regarded as the "Greatest of All Time" after her win over the Hall of Famer.

Ad

Trending

"Chat, am I a goat now?" Stratton wrote.

Check out Stratton's post on Instagram:

Ad

Vince Russo thinks that WWE isn't fully utilizing Tiffany Stratton

Vince Russo believes that WWE isn't fully utilizing Tiffany Stratton and isn't developing her. The veteran praised the 26-year-old, claiming that she has the "it factor."

Speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo spoke highly of the reigning WWE Women's Champion, highlighting her attributes. He said:

"Tiffany Stratton has it. She's got the it factor, but they're not working with her; they're not developing her. They're not making her better, but you look at her, she is a star. She's got it. She's got that aura. But you [have] got to work with her, man."

Ad

Ad

Stratton's next title defense will be at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. She will put the WWE Women's Championship on the line against Jade Cargill. The challenger became the number one contender after winning the Queen of the Ring Tournament. She was also victorious over Naomi at the Evolution Premium Live Event.

Stratton became the Women's Champion in January after dethroning Nia Jax. She cashed in her contract on the former champion, ending their alliance to become the new champion. A win for Cargill at SummerSlam will mark her first singles championship win in the WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.