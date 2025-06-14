Tiffany Stratton confirms her tag team partnership with major WWE star is "never over"

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton recently made a huge confirmation regarding her tag team partnership with a former Women's World Champion. This revelation comes following the events that unfolded on last week's SmackDown.

Ad

Earlier this year, in January, Rhea Ripley and Stratton unexpectedly stood on the same side when Nia Jax came out on SmackDown. WWE fans and the company quickly dubbed the surprising duo "Strapley." While their alliance proved popular, The Nightmare's burning ambition to once again hold a championship became evident.

On the June 6, 2025, edition of SmackDown before the Money in the Bank PLE, Mami stated her willingness to challenge The Buff Barbie for the WWE Women's Championship to fulfill her title aspirations. In a recent interview with Billboard, Tiffany Stratton was asked about Strapley and the possibility of getting Rhea Ripley to wear pink gear.

Ad

Trending

The reigning WWE Women's Champion confirmed her alliance with The Eradicator was "never over." She also committed to making Ripley wear pink at some point.

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

"To me, Strapley is never over. She has a special place in my heart, and I'm going to try and make Rhea Ripley wear pink. It's going to happen one day. I guarantee it," Stratton said. [From 01:00 to 01:10]

Ad

You can watch the interview below:

Ad

Nia Jax attacked Tiffany Stratton on WWE SmackDown

Fresh off her 2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match victory, Naomi went face-to-face with The Blonde Bombshell on last night's SmackDown. Their confrontation quickly escalated into a fiery promo exchange, with The Glow boldly stating her intent to cash in her MITB contract on the reigning world champion.

After the real-life Bloodline member exited the ring, Nia Jax attacked Tiffany Stratton from behind. Naomi was seemingly on the verge of cashing in her contract, but The Irresistible Force prevented her.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Buff Barbie now has a chip on her shoulder with The Glow holding the coveted briefcase. Will she lose her title to Naomi? Only time will tell!

If you use quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Billboard's YouTube channel and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!