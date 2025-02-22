Tiffany Stratton gets laid out on WWE SmackDown; multi-time Women's World Champion shares brutal reaction

Despite securing a win on WWE SmackDown, it was not a good night for Tiffany Stratton. Following the Friday night show, Charlotte Flair took a brutal dig at the fallen champion on social media.

Last night on the blue brand's show, The Buff Barbie went one-on-one with Candice LeRae, who had Nia Jax at ringside for support. Stratton dominated the initial part of the contest. However, The Queen appeared mid-match and joined the commentary team, throwing the WWE Women's Champion off her game.

Despite this, The Center of The Universe defeated her opponent. However, after the match, The Irresistible Force attacked her. When WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus came to the 25-year-old's aid, both became victims of Nia Jax's finisher.

Following the events, the seven-time Women's World Champion entered the ring, pointed at the WrestleMania 41 sign, and dusted off her footwear on a fallen Tiffany Stratton as a gesture of insult. On X (formerly Twitter), Charlotte Flair shared a GIF of this moment, further mocking The Blonde Bombshell.

"🌬️🌬️🌬️."

Check out The Queen's post below:

Tiffany Stratton will face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41 for the WWE Women's Championship

The Dirtiest Diva in The Game returned to action in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match after an absence of over a year. Not only that, Charlotte Flair went on to win the 30-woman over-the-top-rope elimination match.

On the February 3 edition of RAW, The Queen met with reigning Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. The two engaged in an intense promo battle, during which Mami told Flair to challenge her at WrestleMania so she could "beat respect into her."

However, things took a shocking turn on the February 14 installment of Friday Night SmackDown. Charlotte Flair announced that she will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at The Showcase of The Immortals in Las Vegas.

Fans will have to wait and see if The Queen defeats The Buff Barbie to again become world champion.

